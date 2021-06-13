Cancel
Transformers Star Breaks Silence on Next Movie: "Transformers Has Transformed"

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Ramos, the star of In the Heights, will lead the next Transformers movie. He seems more than ready to join the sci-fi universe. Now that In the Heights in front of audiences, Ramos is preparing to stand alongside those giant robots. Ramos stars in the Bumblebee follow-up opposite co-lead Dominique Fishback. Nothing of the film's plot is known for now. Still, fans expect it will follow the stylistic and tonal changes that Bumblebee implemented in the franchise. With In the Heights now in theaters, Ramos is working on Transformers next. He tells Variety, "I just started Transformers, so I'll talk to you hopefully in a few months and I'll let you know which one ended up being harder."

