With confetti and bagpipes, Kearsarge seniors celebrate their big day

Izabella Carley listed off of all things she would have missed if she hadn’t attended Kearsarge Regional High School. “I never would have met my best friends who have been with me since I met them and I hope they will be with me for many more adventures to come,” she said during the school’s graduation ceremony Saturday. “I wouldn’t have met the classmates I respect, even though they don’t know it. I don’t know what’s in my future but I won’t let it be a repeat of my past.”