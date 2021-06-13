Get a first look at Julianna Margulies on The Morning Show
There's something different about UBA's newest anchor: She actually "has her s--- together." That's according to The Morning Show showrunner Kerry Ehrin, who reveals that when Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) walks onto the news set for the first time in the upcoming second season of Apple TV+'s Emmy-winning drama, it will be as a stabilizing force. That will prove much needed in a workplace that Ehrin describes as "in flux" after coanchors Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) outed UBA's toxic environment on air in the season 1 finale.ew.com