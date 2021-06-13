Cancel
Portsmouth, VA

14-year-old boy dead, another teen injured in Portsmouth shooting

By Jessica Nolte, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kss6_0aSy93nJ00
Scenes from Portsmouth's Park View Neighborhood on Sunday, June 13, 2021. On June 12, two teenagers were shot, one fatally in the 200 Block of Elm Avenue. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Two teenagers were shot — one fatally — Saturday night in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers were called at 6:24 p.m. about the injured teenagers in the 200 block of Elm Avenue, in the Park View neighborhood.

According to a news release from police, both teenagers had injuries considered life-threatening and were taken to local hospitals.

One of the teenagers — 14-year-old Jada McNiell, of Chesapeake — died at the hospital. The other teenager, a 15-year-old, was still in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to police.

Detectives have surveillance photos that show two people who are considered to be persons of interest in the investigation. Police have not identified the people but have distributed a series of photos that show two individuals wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, skinny jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

