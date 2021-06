SOUTHWICK- The Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Southwick Regional School June 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. Health Director Tammy Spencer said in an email to town officials that the clinic would be open to anyone age 12 and up. The clinic will have the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, so those who get their shot on June 15 will need to come back on July 6 for their second dose.