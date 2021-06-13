Oilers’ Kassian Has “Killer Instinct” Leafs Need
Both the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs had shorter postseasons than they were expecting. Edmonton played four games, managing zero wins, against a team they’d dominated in the regular season, while Toronto, who spent most of the 56-game regular season atop the Scotiabank North Division standings, got an early series lead on their opponent, the Montreal Canadiens, only to suffer yet another first-round exit. Both teams wanted more, and both fanbases are naturally upset.thehockeywriters.com