Oilers’ Kassian Has “Killer Instinct” Leafs Need

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, after signing Devin Shore to a two-year deal, the Edmonton Oilers are losing a different forward to a long-term contract in Switzerland. Meanwhile, with the Boston Bruins now officially out of the playoffs, there’s a lot of chatter about what they’ll do next. The Philadelphia Flyers are rumored to be in on a couple of big-name defenseman and the Toronto Maple Leafs will likely look to find a replacement for Frederik Andersen on the free agent market or from the fallout of the NHL Expansion Draft.