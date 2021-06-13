Flavored tobacco bans won’t achieve desired outcomes

I support efforts to curb underage tobacco use, but only when they work, and only when they do so without hurting people they are claiming to help. By contrast, Los Angeles councilmembers are expected to introduce a ban on flavored tobacco products on June 16th. I urge the community I have lived and served in to make our voices heard and oppose these efforts, which have been proven to be both ineffective and detrimental to some of our most vulnerable residents.