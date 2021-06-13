Detroit Tigers call up pitcher from Triple A Toledo

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jonathan Schoop homered and Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead single as the Detroit Tigers rallied from a first-inning deficit and took advantage of three errors to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3. Mitch Haniger put Seattle ahead against Tyler Alexander with the first of his two solo homers, but the Tigers rallied to take two of three from the Mariners, who have lost six of nine following a five-game winning streak. Jose Jimenez pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first win since last Aug. 26. Alex Lange threw the eighth and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth to finish the six-hitter.