Packers 2021 roster preview: Robert Tonyan a reliable target

If Aaron Rodgers isn’t the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2021, their offense will look a lot different. Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, is an offensive coordinator’s dream. Even at 37 years of age, there isn’t a pass that Rodgers can’t make. Arm strength, playmaking ability inside or outside the pocket, and leadership, there isn’t anything Rodgers can’t do. That is why head coach and offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur “wants Rodgers back in the worst way” in 2021. But even with LaFleur’s desire to have him back, it might not be enough for him to return. If that comes to fruition, it will be up to second-year quarterback Jordan Love to lead LaFleur’s offense. If Love is in charge of the Packers offense, expect some changes, changes that LaFleur is hoping will aid in his young quarterback’s maturation. One of those changes could be the emphasis on utilizing the Green Bay Packers tight ends more in the passing game.