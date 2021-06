Denis Gurianov exploded onto the scene in the 2019-20 season. After only recording four points in 21 games the previous year, he tallied a team-high 20 goals in only 64 games before the COVID-19 stoppage. For many rookies, their second full season in the league can bring many challenges. Opponents are aware of your skill and ability and can gameplan better against it. This is what Gurianov would be up against throughout the 2020-21 campaign. Here is a look at how his sophomore NHL season went as a whole.