Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

2 dead, 1 missing after being swept up by strong currents off Florida coast

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnNwe_0aSy7Kdz00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A father and son died Friday and a stranger who dived into the water to rescue them from strong currents is still missing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Kristoff Murray, 27, jumped into the water without hesitation around 7 p.m. after a father and his 3-year-old son were swept out by a current while wading in water at the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve, WFTS reported.

“Couldn’t be more grateful for his heroic actions. Unfortunately, the current was just that strong that he wasn’t able to attempt any rescue efforts either, as good and as pure as his intentions were,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told WFLA.

Murray jumped into the water in an attempt to save the father and son while his wife called 911. Rescuers arrived and found the father’s body around 9 p.m. Shortly later, they found the toddler, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

Murray’s body has still not been found. His wife was hopeful Saturday as rescue crews continued their search.

“I hope he’s somewhere out there,” Tjonique Gray told BayNews9. “He’s a pretty good swimmer. We’re pretty hopeful. His mom is pretty hopeful. We’re just hoping for the best.”

The Coast Guard ended its search but other agencies including the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continued looking for Kristoff, WFTS reported.

“We’re calling him not just a good Samaritan but our Apollo beach hero,” Chronister told WFTS.

Chronister said the incident serves as a warning to others.

“When you have areas that are clearly marked ‘no swimming,’ it’s for a reason,” Chronister told WFLA. “I’m asking every parent out there, don’t put an infant child near any type of moving or open body of water without having a life jacket on.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
36K+
Followers
49K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Apollo Beach, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Apollo Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currents#Swimming#Drowning#Father And Son#Accident#Wfts#Hcso#The Good Samaritan#Timwronka#The Coast Guard#Wflabeth#Wfla News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Spring Valley, NYPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New York toddler dies while home alone with 6-year-old, police say

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — A New York mother is behind bars after her toddler son died while he and his 6-year-old sibling were home alone in Spring Valley, authorities said. According to WABC and WNBC, the incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Kennedy Drive home. Spring Valley police and fire crews arrived to find the unresponsive 1-year-old boy “trapped between a bed and the wall,” the department said in a Facebook post. Rescuers then freed the toddler and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he died, the post said.
Arizona StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog rescued from Arizona mine shaft

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona dog has been reunited with her family after plunging more than 100 feet down a mine shaft north of Bullhead City. One-year-old Shelby fell into the Katherine Mine on Saturday, prompting a rescue by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team, KNXV reported.