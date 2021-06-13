(AUDIO) HUMBOLDT HOLDING UP: Dell’Arte’s Michael Fields Reflects on 45 Years Creating ‘Havoc’ in Blue Lake

Listen Local! Subscribe to Humboldt Holding Up on iTunes!. For nearly a half century, Michael Fields has drawn Humboldt theatre goers out the 299 to Blue Lake with the promise of strange-but-actually-familiar characters that reflect our odd corner of the globe. It’s an impressive feat to have pulled off, especially in a tiny rural town full of loggers. Earlier this week though, Fields announced that he’d be stepping down from his role as Producing Artistic Director of the Dell’Arte Company, closing the largest chapter of his professional life (even if he’s not exactly going away).