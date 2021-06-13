Cancel
Durum prices bounce up on weather news

By Mark Conlon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs temperatures reached into the 90s and even triple digits in some places, and with little rain, durum prices rose slightly in early June. “With the durum market we did see a little bounce back in prices. Buyers may be a little bit on edge with the dryness and then the recent shift to some pretty hot temperatures for the early part of the growing season,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission. He added that some nearby bids are back up to the $7.50 range after they had fallen off a little in May when the region did get some rain. New crop bids are back up to $7.25 in some areas and $7.50 in others.

