Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Minister's Corner: A plan bigger than us

Shawnee News-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I donned my PPE (personal protective equipment), I glanced into the patient’s room and immediately checked to make sure I was in the right room. The patient was supposedly a COVID+ male in his early 90s, but what I saw didn’t match what I expected. He was sitting up in bed looking through his phone, fully alert and looking relatively healthy. He seemed anything but a stereotypical elderly COVID patient.

www.news-star.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Ppe#Covid#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionbowmanextra.com

Pastor's Corner: Doing or being?

We live in a culture and society where everything is measured and analyzed. We have metrics and data everywhere. Some of this has caused almost immeasurable good in technology and medical advancement. Yet, when it comes to be a disciple (follower) of Jesus there are some things that are impossible to measure. It takes us a lifelong journey to grow and yet we will not be like Jesus until that day when we see him face-to-face. For some of us (or maybe it was just me) we grew up with a mindset that we need to do as individuals was to watch, listen, learn and do to be a good Christian. Yet, the call of Scripture is to be “Be still and know that I am God”. We certainly have to do things such as read Scripture and enter into relationships with other followers of Jesus within a church congregation. Yet, it is not just to do things, but to be like Jesus and to help show others the way to Jesus through our imperfect example. We do not become like Jesus just by working and trying harder. We can only become like Jesus as He changes and transforms us. This requires us to be first, to become like Jesus by being with Him. As we follow this path, we are able to “do” more of His works, because Jesus and His Holy Spirit are empowering and transforming each of our lives. I have far to travel still on this road, but I am thankful that I can be a growing Christian because of Jesus’ power and not based upon my own efforts. Jesus is not looking for hypocritical workers, who do the “right thing” for the wrong reason. That might make others happy or look okay on the outside. Jesus is seeking us to die to die to sin and raised to new life through His resurrection. Jesus is looking for those who out of gratitude for what Jesus has done in our lives, seek to become like Jesus. May we seek to abide in and with Jesus, so that we can be changed by Jesus, so that what we can do for Jesus is real and life-giving, because it is Jesus and His power working through us and not of ourselves. The only way we can do good works for Jesus that will last is to become like Jesus and that requires us not try harder, but to surrender to Him.
PetsSpinal Column

Bubs’ and Betty’s is bigger, better than ever

Bubs’ and Betty’s has really grown and changed since its inception as a website selling ‘dog mom’ apparel in January 2017, said co-owner Caitlin Erickson. “I had wanted a cute dog mom shirt to wear around,” Erickson said. Her mom and sister, who are the co-owners, had a different online t-shirt company. “We had everything there to do it. It was honestly just something fun … it took off. We realized we had something there.”
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Bigger than Our Problems

Look at Behemoth, which I made along with you. Job 40:15. What do you imagine dinosaurs looked like when they were alive? Big teeth? Scaly skin? Long tails? Artist Karen Carr recreates these extinct creatures in large murals. One of her panoramas is over twenty feet tall and sixty feet long. Because of its size, it required a crew of experts to install it in sections where it resides in the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.
Religionam630theword.com

God's Timing Is Better Than Our Planning

“The LORD will keep you from all harm- he will watch over your life; the LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore” (Psalm 121:8). The vibrant felt marker scribbled across the page in eerie repetition as I noticed my worries reflected my blessings. One after another, the very blessings I was most grateful to God for were also the worries I lifted up to Him daily! Thankful for my children, but worried about motherhood. Grateful for my friends, but worried about friendships. On and on it continued, revealing my fear of losing those blessings, and lack of trust in God to provide for me in every way …as He always has.
Mason City, IAGlobe Gazette

The Alzheimers caregiver: What does 'I will always take care of you' mean?

“I will always take care of you” … what does this mean to a caregiver?. Most caregivers, when facing their loved one’s initial Alzheimer’s diagnosis, are profoundly saddened, along with their loved one. Discussions of your loved one’s future inevitably leads to a realistic fear of abandonment or of being too much of a burden to the caregiver.
Suffolk County, NYlongislandadvance.net

CALARCO'S CORNER

Father's Day is a time to celebrate all the joys and struggles of raising children and an opportunity to honor those who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. It is an opportunity to thank the fathers and father figures in our lives for their devotion to the children entrusted to their care, both those born to them and those they have chosen to nurture and raise as their own.
AnimalsAthol Daily News

The Sportsman’s Corner: Fawn facts

Perhaps the most common June reports that this writer receives are from people who find whitetail fawns. During the summer months, whitetail deer give birth and many fawns are born in Massachusetts. If you should come upon a fawn, LEAVE IT ALONE! Here are some facts that should help you understand more about fawn and deer behavior. MassWildlife has an information page you can consult for complete info at masswildlife.org.
New Bern, NCnewbernnow.com

Curmudgeon’s Corner: The Existential Artist

You never know when writing for New Bern Now what’s going to show up on your radar that might interest the reader. In this case, it was an artist I found on Facebook showing her very eclectic-painted works. I was immediately struck by how original she is and how she turns everyday clothing (not canvases) into eye-popping items.
Family Relationshipsexpertclick.com

The Caring Generation® Caring for Dad

The Caring Generation® How to Care for Dad When Mom Isn't Around Anymore. Golden CO - Caregiver subject matter expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts The Caring Generation® podcast show for caregivers and aging adults. This coming Wednesday, June 23, 2021, the topic is caring for dad when mom isn't around anymore. Guest Dr. Monika Lopez-Anuarbe offers research about the differences in the well-being of Hispanic and non-Hispanic caregivers of the elderly, why caregivers may not seek support, and cultural aspects of caregiving.
Hershey, PAexplore venango

The Medical Minute: A Men’s Health Checklist for Dad on Father’s Day

HERSHEY, Pa. — This Father’s Day, it might be time to set aside traditional gifts, like neckties and gift cards, for a different type of present: The gift of health. The fact is, most men put their health last. In a 2019 study of more than 1,100 men conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, 65% of respondents said they avoided going to the doctor as long as possible, and 72% said they’d rather do chores like mowing the lawn instead.
Ashland, KYPosted by
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Summer Motion fireworks to be ‘bigger than ever’

ASHLAND As Independence Day approaches, the Summer Motion committee has announced limited activities for the annual event. Ruby Deerfield, co-chairman of the event, said fireworks will be presented at 10 p.m. on July 4 at the Ashland Riverfront. However, no spectators will be allowed at the riverfront, nor will any vendors or musical acts be presented because of COVID-19 precautions.
Interior Designnewbernnow.com

Curmudgeon’s Corner: Do-It-Yourself

During the recent pandemic when most of us were hunkered down and trying to survive another day, staying at home was mandatory in many instances. So it was that I had to find something to keep busy or go stir crazy. Being an artist, I had an interest in getting back to my easel, paint, and canvas to fill up my days. What to do?
Diseases & Treatmentstheedgemarkets.com

A new lease of life through kidney transplantation at Sunway Medical Centre

In 2020, when Mr. Ang (not his real name) discovered that his 20-year-old daughter was suffering from kidney failure, his world collapsed. The news came as a shock as his daughter had no symptoms besides some bruises on her legs. A check-up and biopsy subsequently revealed that she suffered from IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease that occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A builds up in the kidneys.
Lifestylestateofpress.com

How End-of-Life Doulas Help Ease the Final Transition

Birth and death are the bookends of life, yet we welcome one and dread the other. Why is it that birth is celebrated, but death is taboo?. When a friend was expecting her first child, she needed additional support through her pregnancy, so she hired a birth doula. The idea of women helping other women during childbirth is not new. Since the beginning of time, women have labored and birthed at home, attended by a midwife and their female friends and kin. This camaraderie of women, once universal, was a way to provide birth support and also to pass on knowledge about pregnancy, childbirth and parenting.
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Pain Relief Partners: Back & Neck Pain

Your neck and back are two of the most common areas that experience chronic pain, which can take a toll on your quality of life. Stephanie Jones, nurse practitioner and owner of Pain Relief Partners and Functional Medicine Partners, joined us to share non-surgical solutions to ease chronic pain in these areas.