Minister's Corner: A plan bigger than us

We live in a culture and society where everything is measured and analyzed. We have metrics and data everywhere. Some of this has caused almost immeasurable good in technology and medical advancement. Yet, when it comes to be a disciple (follower) of Jesus there are some things that are impossible to measure. It takes us a lifelong journey to grow and yet we will not be like Jesus until that day when we see him face-to-face. For some of us (or maybe it was just me) we grew up with a mindset that we need to do as individuals was to watch, listen, learn and do to be a good Christian. Yet, the call of Scripture is to be “Be still and know that I am God”. We certainly have to do things such as read Scripture and enter into relationships with other followers of Jesus within a church congregation. Yet, it is not just to do things, but to be like Jesus and to help show others the way to Jesus through our imperfect example. We do not become like Jesus just by working and trying harder. We can only become like Jesus as He changes and transforms us. This requires us to be first, to become like Jesus by being with Him. As we follow this path, we are able to “do” more of His works, because Jesus and His Holy Spirit are empowering and transforming each of our lives. I have far to travel still on this road, but I am thankful that I can be a growing Christian because of Jesus’ power and not based upon my own efforts. Jesus is not looking for hypocritical workers, who do the “right thing” for the wrong reason. That might make others happy or look okay on the outside. Jesus is seeking us to die to die to sin and raised to new life through His resurrection. Jesus is looking for those who out of gratitude for what Jesus has done in our lives, seek to become like Jesus. May we seek to abide in and with Jesus, so that we can be changed by Jesus, so that what we can do for Jesus is real and life-giving, because it is Jesus and His power working through us and not of ourselves. The only way we can do good works for Jesus that will last is to become like Jesus and that requires us not try harder, but to surrender to Him.