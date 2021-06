Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he’s excited about the progress of first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase and thinks the receiver is already showing a good understanding of their system. “I’m excited about where he’s at,” Burrow said, via the team’s official Youtube. “He’s a really smart player that understands what we’re trying to do in the offense. I’m not going to have to tell him what to do every single play. He knows exactly what’s expected of him.”