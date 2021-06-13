Cancel
Cleveland Browns: Things I've Thought 6/13

By Stephen Thomas
Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. Baker Mayfield is going to silence the questions in 2021, once and for all. I Ride With 6. … By far the most important Cleveland Browns related item between now and the end of August is not see the words “significant injury” attached to anyone on the roster. Assuming even semi-normal health, this squad is talented and deep enough to compete with anyone in the league. … I think there’s going to be a contract extension in Berea this summer that takes us all by surprise. … Looking at this offense, as long as they stay healthy I don’t think I’m being overly homer-ish by saying they should have more 30+ point games than not. … But why is the rum gone? … “I always wonder why birds stay in the same place when they can fly anywhere on Earth. Then I ask myself the same question." -- Harun Yahya … I hate to say this, but Kendrick Green and Dan Moore were two very good OL picks for the Steelers this year. … It was nine years ago this week I traveled to Australia for the first time, and unbeknownst to me was in a town where the finals of their nationwide Elvis Presley impersonator festival/contest was happening. Let me tell you, you haven’t lived until you’ve failed miserably attempting to go drink for drink with your Australian friends for several hours, and then heard Blue Suede Shoes sung in an Aussie accent. Tremendous fun. Just tremendous. At least, as far as I can recall. … Assuming a season of relatively normal health, 11 wins should be the absolute floor of expectations for this team. A home playoff game is absolutely within reason. That’s, uh, pretty damn cool. … In the rideshare age, there is zero reason to get behind the wheel of a car if you’ve been drinking. Less than zero. Stop it. … Like you I'm sure, I would obviously love to have Curtis Weaver become a pass rushing star, but if the triumvirate of Myles-Takk-Clowney does what they can do, all the Browns really need from Weaver in 2021 is that he be good enough to play as their Edge 4/5 along with Porter Gustin. That’s a nice, simple, attainable stepping stone of expectations, before he might be asked to take on a bigger role in the future. … They say “The first million dollars is the hardest to make,” and I must agree, as that’s been my experience as well. …

