Sandy, OR

Camo Con community event coming to a pub near you in 2021

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaB0M_0aSy6LYv00 Sandy's Helping Hands prepares for return of bar crawl fundraiser in November with ticket sales.

COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifting and come this November in Sandy, Camo Con is back on. The 'thank you' pub crawl event for the community and Sandy's Helping Hands volunteers will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 20, and tickets are available now.

One hundred percent of ticket sales go to the nonprofit to help people in the community.

"It was really hard for us not to have that last year," founder Machel Heldstab said, but the nonprofit has still been able to help neighbors in need throughout the pandemic.

This year will mark year seven for the event, and Heldstab said it will be especially welcome.

"This event is to thank our volunteers and help support our businesses, which is more important now than ever," she said.

Many of the usual players will act as stops along the pub crawl route this year, including:

• Boring Brewing Co.

• Tollgate Inn Restaurant & Lounge

• The Beer Den

• Brady's Brats & Burgers

• Ria's Bar

• Bunsenbrewer

• No Place Saloon

• Donny's Gateway Pub.

VIP guests who purchase a $30 ticket in advance will meet up an hour early at Ria's Bar at 6 p.m. to grab their swag bags, get their $3 drink token, enjoy live music and participate in a group photo op.

No Place Saloon will auction off a VIP table for one lucky group, with the proceeds going to the nonprofit. Many locations also plan to host meal and drink specials for the duration of the event.

Regular tickets are $15 and available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/e/2021-sandy-camo-con-pub-crawl-tickets-158145925721.

"People are super excited to have Camo Con back," Heldstab said. "I think everyone's really happy to be able to come out and support."

For more information about Camo Con 2021, visit sandyshelpinghands.com/camo-con.

