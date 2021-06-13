Antidote Revolutionizes US Healthcare Coverage with Family Package Available to 40 Million Uninsured Americans
Modeled after successful Israeli HMO system, patients have access to zero-copay medications, personal family doctors, and managed medical records. Antidote, a leading telehealth provider currently serving patients in five US states, announced the launch of its affordable family health care plan. The plan is the first of its kind, as it includes unlimited doctor visits for the entire family and full coverage without copay on acute and primary care prescription medications.www.letlifehappen.com