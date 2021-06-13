Antidote Revolutionizes US Healthcare Coverage with Family Package Available to 40 Million Uninsured Americans

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. One of the problems with health care in the United States is that it asks patients to put a price on hope. Partly because the sick, or their insurers, are free to overpay for procedures and drugs that may not be useful or necessary, the country spends more than most developed nations, without always getting better results. Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug, approved Monday by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), is an example of the medical dilemma of “doing whatever it takes.”