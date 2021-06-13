Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Enough ‘autism awareness’. The necessity now is action

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA film comes out this month that is among the most profound, thought-provoking and moving feats of documentary-making I have ever seen. It is about autism, and a state of being that far too many people either misunderstand or ignore. But as it ranges across lives played out in Japan, Britain, the US, India and Sierra Leone, it also shines a light on parts of the autistic experience millions of us would recognise in ourselves. In doing so, the film shows how little we still know about the human mind, but how much more we understand than we did even a decade ago.

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic Children#Oceans#Now United#Sierra Leone#Japanese#British#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Health
News Break
Autism
Country
India
News Break
Society
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
Public HealthSFGate

World Allergy Organization Experts Will Discuss Anaphylaxis Awareness and Action

SToP Anaphylaxis! World Allergy Week 2021 Complimentary Webinar. Anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction, comes on suddenly and severely after exposure to allergens, most commonly food, drugs, and insect venom, and can be fatal. On June 17, 2021, World Allergy Organization (WAO) experts will discuss anaphylaxis in a webinar for a general audience on June 17.
Mental Healthmycampbellrivernow.com

First annual Action Anxiety Day focuses on awareness, erasing stigma

According to Island Health, global anxiety levels are estimated to be three times higher than usual due to the pandemic. As we marked the first ever Action Anxiety Day on Thursday, Island Health and Anxiety Canada are bringing awareness to those who are feeling anxiety for the first time, or have struggled with it for years.
Healthautismparentingmagazine.com

Autism Acceptance Month vs Autism Awareness Month: Which is Correct?

If you have a connection to the autism community—or even if you don’t—you may have heard that April is Autism Awareness Month, also referred to as World Autism Month. There is no formal designation for this month, but the celebration evolved from the Autism Society of America’s first National Autistic Children’s Week in 1972 and the United Nations’ official observance of World Autism Awareness Day on April 2.
Mental Healththesandpaper.net

Autism Questions

I am responding to the article titled “Barnegat Teacher’s Painted Seashells Ask ‘Hope 202’ for Autism Spectrum” in the April Leader. It is important and nice to be understanding of autistic kids and the struggles they endure. It is nice to help autistic kids integrate into society and make them feel loved. It is thoughtful for concerned citizens to use their creativity for a good cause.
Luzerne County, PAlocal21news.com

Autism awareness training to first responders

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Routine is one of the most important things to individuals with autism. “People with autism are really into a routine so when a car accident or a fire happens that throws off someone with autism completely because it’s not their usual routine. We wanted to make first responders as mindful of those situations,” said Jessica Hartnett, Program Coordinator, Beyond Program Consulting.
Kidsleighjournal.co.uk

Time for action on early childhood development is now, says Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge has declared “the time for action is now” on the issue of early childhood development, describing it as the “social equivalent of climate change”. Kate was speaking as she gathered a panel of experts at a leading London university to discuss the inaugural report of her...
Healthmetropolisplanet.com

Together, we are 'Turning MG Awareness into Action'

At the age of 9, while learning to play the piano, I learned to have perseverance, to keep on keeping on, to turn the negative in life into a positive attitude and to never give up or say “I can’t do that.” I had no idea the lesson to persevere was preparing my life for the journey of walking the shoes of Myasthenia Gravis.
Healthcommunitynewspapers.com

Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. Now is the time to join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and take action. On June 20, 2021, people across the world will participate in an activity of their choice for The Longest Day. The Longest Day is held on the day with the most light – the summer solstice – to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.
Healthresearchautism.org

3 Kinds of Autism Assessments

The autism assessment process can feel overwhelming to many families — particularly families whose children are just entering the special education system. Families are likely familiar with an initial diagnostic assessment, but some may be surprised to learn that assessment is not a one-time event. In fact, assessments continue throughout your child’s time in school.
Mental Healthbrainworldmagazine.com

On the Spectrum: Understanding the Nature of Autism

In the fast moving car, the young doctor doesn’t waste time. He seems to be unaware of the speed he and fellow hospital resident, Claire, are traveling at in the back seat and slips on a pair of gloves. Only he knows something is wrong — he only needs to find a small spot on the MRI film in order to tell. Ignoring Claire and the driver, he reaches into the large container sitting between them and studies what looks to be a raw steak wrapped in plastic, feeling the flesh with his eyes closed. “I can feel it! The scans show no clot, but there is a clot!” He’s delicately working his hands over a human liver as he speaks — and only the doctor himself, Shaun Murphy, knows that the live organ will be useless before they reach the hospital — unless he and Claire begin to operate immediately on the side of the road, and flush out the organ’s left lobe.
Diseases & TreatmentsRefinery29

Morgan Harper Nichols Was Just Diagnosed With Autism — Now She’s Inspiring Black Women On Similar Journeys

Morgan Harper Nichols has been autistic since childhood, but it wasn’t until her recent diagnosis that things became clear for her. “Since I was young, [autism] has been something that has been talked about in my family as a possibility before,” she writes in a recent blog post. “However, many women and girls such as myself (and their families) find it extra hard to get diagnosed, or even just to get more information about getting tested, because there are so many misconceptions about how autism looks different in different people.”
AdvocacyPosted by
Record-Journal

Light Wheeler Up Blue effort promotes Autism Awareness

Frank T. Wheeler Elementary School hosted a “Light Wheeler Up Blue” day this spring, where students were encouraged to wear blue to promote Autism Awareness. Wheeler students also participated in a variety of classroom activities to promote Autism Awareness. The following was written by Wheeler fifth grade students Sophia Cole,...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

City: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Should Be a Call to Action

Each year, an estimated 5 million older adults are abused, neglected or exploited. Pasadena announced it has joined WISE & Healthy Aging Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program in recognizing June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The day should serve a call-to-action for communities to raise awareness about abuse, neglect...
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

13th annual “PieceWalk” brings awareness to Oklahomans with autism

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This weekend, Saturday, June 12, AutismOklahoma will hold its 13th annual “PieceWalk.”. The PieceWalk is the organization’s biggest fundraiser and all money raised goes towards resources and information, as well as nearly 100 activities – all free-of-charge for families. “The PieceWalk is the momentum behind all...
PoliticsActon Institute

The necessity of boring politics

The government is working well when no one is compelled to comment on it. As poet Henry David Thoreau said: “That government is best which governs least.” […]. Movie audiences experience high emotional engagement when they identify personally with the characters. The same is true in modern American politics, which increasingly have become treated as a source of social identity and entertainment.