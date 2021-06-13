Enough ‘autism awareness’. The necessity now is action

In the fast moving car, the young doctor doesn’t waste time. He seems to be unaware of the speed he and fellow hospital resident, Claire, are traveling at in the back seat and slips on a pair of gloves. Only he knows something is wrong — he only needs to find a small spot on the MRI film in order to tell. Ignoring Claire and the driver, he reaches into the large container sitting between them and studies what looks to be a raw steak wrapped in plastic, feeling the flesh with his eyes closed. “I can feel it! The scans show no clot, but there is a clot!” He’s delicately working his hands over a human liver as he speaks — and only the doctor himself, Shaun Murphy, knows that the live organ will be useless before they reach the hospital — unless he and Claire begin to operate immediately on the side of the road, and flush out the organ’s left lobe.