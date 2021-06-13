Chidester: The inspiring, huge hearts of Matt Mayberry and Gabrielle Selig
It is easy to feel overwhelmed in what often feels like a huge world, with huge problems. The events of 2020 have only served to further exacerbate the hopelessness that some experience when trying to figure out how to help those in need. I get it, I understand the frustration and the urge to give up and to surrender to the often-heard utterance of “what good can I do in a world with seemly so many problems.”\www.seacoastonline.com