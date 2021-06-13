Chidester: The inspiring, huge hearts of Matt Mayberry and Gabrielle Selig

Today we are thanking a young man in our community who has done a lot for others. We recently received a message about Fernando. Part of it said:. Fernando is one of the most kind-hearted and inspirational humans I know. You will always catch him with a big smile on his face and his day-by-day random acts of kindness are unheard of. He will always stop what he’s doing to help others. Whether it’s helping elderly people load groceries to their car, letting someone go before him at a store, smiling at strangers, giving the homeless food or money, or simply paying for the person’s food behind him at a drive-thru – he’s always paying it forward.