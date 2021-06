The plants I bought from our school's FFA chapter and from a local greenhouse are sitting outside the garage. Unplanted. Kind of sad looking. Nearly forgotten. Last year, June was a wide-open field of "what do you want to do?" So many things were canceled that every event or activity that wasn't called off felt like a special occasion. And with all that unexpected extra time, I gardened, as did many others, some for the first time. I spent hours planting seeds and nourishing young plants, and then later finding their perfect spots in the soil. Perhaps that's why my little plants did better in 2020 than they usually do.