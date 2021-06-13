Cubs triumph over Cardinals 7-2

When the Cubs started their brutal “June” stretch on May 31 against the Padres, they were six games over .500 (29-23), having just about wrapped up a scorching month against a soft schedule. Since then, despite playing those Padres six times, the Giants four times, and the Cardinals twice, the Cubs are 10 games over .500. They’ve gone 8-4 so far against those teams during this stretch, most of which was on the West Coast.