Knesset holds stormy session to confirm new Bennett-Lapid government

By Ynet, News Agencies
YNET News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knesset convened at 4pm Sunday for a stormy session to swear in the coalition government of hard-right Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid, bringing an end to Benjamin Netanyahu's 12 consecutive years as prime minister. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The new government will also mark the end...

www.ynetnews.com
