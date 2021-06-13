Cancel
Jim “Mudcat” Grant passes away at age 85

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 9 days ago

The Twins have announced that former 20-game winner Jim “Mudcat” Grant has died at age 85. Grant won 21 games for the American League pennant-winning Twins of 1965, becoming the first Black to win 20 in an AL season. He was 124-100 with a 3.67 ERA over 14 major league seasons with seven teams.

