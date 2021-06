Naomi Osaka’s abrupt departure from the French Open has sparked a conversation about mental health in sports. After declining to speak with the press due to her anxiety from public speaking, Osaka was fined $15,000. Rather than continuing amid threats of more fines and even expulsion from the tournament, Osaka decided to withdraw. She later wrote on Instagram that she has been struggling with depression since 2018 and needed to take some time away from competing. Osaka has since withdrawn from the Berlin WTA 5000 tournament.