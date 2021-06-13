Vehicle loses control, crashes and kills 1 man in Osceola County, FHP reports

A single-car crash killed one man and injured another in Osceola County early Sunday morning.

A 2003 Mercedes traveled south on John Young Parkway and Ravenwood Lane near Kissimmee around 5:05 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and drifted off the road, impacting a bus stop and then a tree, said Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle before it became on fire, Montes said.

The driver, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 24-year-old man from Orlando was transported to the Osceola Regional hospital and is now in critical condition, Montes said.

No names were released immediately. An investigation of the crash is ongoing.

nontiveros@orlandosentinel.com