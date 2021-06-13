Queen to Abandon ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ Policy After Lilibet Row

Warner Bros. TV is firing back at its former employee Ruby Rose after she claimed she didn't quit "Batwoman" but instead was forced to leave. "Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," Warner Bros. TV said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.
