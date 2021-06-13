Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Man breaks into apartment fleeing from police

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he broke into an apartment trying to flee from police.

Terry Bayless is facing several charges after police tried to pull him over near the 8100 block of E. 41st Street Saturday night.

Bayless was driving a stolen SUV and continued to elude police, Tulsa police said.

Bayless ended up getting out of the SUV with the SUV still in gear at an apartment complex and then broke into an apartment, police said.

Police arrested Bayless in the apartment, police said.

