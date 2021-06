Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put on a blinding display in Saturday’s qualifying to seize pole position for the French Grand Prix ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton. The 23-year-old lapped the 5.8-kilometer long Paul Ricard circuit in one minute 29.990 seconds in his Red Bull, 0.258 seconds clear of Mercedes’ Hamilton, who trails Verstappen by four points in the overall standings and will line up alongside him on the front row. Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes was third while Sergio Perez, winner two weeks ago in Baku, was fourth for Red Bull.