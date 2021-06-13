Underwater Fantasy Pixel Art Environment

I am an architectural designer with 10 years of experience looking to break into the VFX industry as an environment artist / matte painter. I have an architectural and 3D modelling background and am interested in spaces, environments, cities, sci-fi, fantasy and natural landscapes etc. I'm wondering where to spend my time learning as I have started a few projects on Maya that I could expand on and a 2D matte painting course. Most of my previous work is design related and not focused on the final execution of perfect visuals/ animations. My issue is that the software requirements do not overlap much between the two industries (apart from Photoshop and 3dsMax) and I need to know where to focus my effort. There are a lot of transferable skills that I can bring across which may or may not be apparent from the portfolio work, for example, knowing how to run a design project from start to finish, knowing how to work with clients and other team members, managing complex architectural models, good software management skills, training staff etc.