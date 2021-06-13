Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

6 Versatile Ways to Wear Your Bike Shorts

Posted by 
DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just about two years ago, I remember seeing my first photo of bike shorts as a fashion statement, just as vividly as if it were yesterday. I was innocently scrolling through Instagram, when an article popped up featuring none other than Hailey Bieber, all about the genius new fashion trend the was wearing: a blazer with bike shorts. I was appalled by the mere audacity of someone wearing such a thing, but getting praised for it? I was beside myself.

www.designerzcentral.com
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Bike#Baseball Hat#Margarita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Instagram
Related
Apparelmelodyinter.com

10 Non-Dated Ways to Wear Ankle Boots With Leggings

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word leggings? Likely you associate the casual, comfy bottoms with go-to home or gym wear, which is definitely not wrong. But in recent years, the fitted, stretchy bottoms have become a serious street style staple as well, and working them into your everyday look without appearing too underdressed is actually very simple. It all depends on what you pair them with, and one important styling trick is grounding the legging outfit with the right shoes. Skip the sneakers this time around, and instead, slip into ankle booties.
ApparelPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Bike Shorts for Women to Rock This Summer

The comfy-cool bike shorts trend isn't going anywhere (thank goodness), so we've rounded up a few styles of this surprisingly versatile garment. Many of us are still making a slow return to life with real waistbands as the world begins opening up again. This is why we are so glad to see that women’s bike shorts are still trending this summer. Who can resist a fashion moment that is both Princess Diana and afternoon naptime-approved?
Apparelthemallofmonroe.com

What to Wear with your Plain White Tee this Summer

The classic plain white t-shirt doesn’t get enough credit for its stylish simplicity. On a warm summer day, what’s a better fit than a soft, breezy t-shirt that radiates summer vibes? Maybe we’re all just out of ideas for how to style a plain white t-shirt. If the jeans and tee combo sounds too dull for your taste, consider these alternative ways to style your summer tees:
ApparelWho What Wear

Here We Go Again: The Best Shoes to Wear With Shorts This Summer

There are certain topics we cover every single summer, and what shoe trends to wear with shorts is undoubtedly one of them. Let's face it: Shorts can be a little tricky to style and we know (from personal experience) that advice on the subject is appreciated. So as we do pretty much each and every summer, we scoured Instagram for examples of stylish people wearing shorts, coming to lots of shoe trend conclusions along the way.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Newsweek

Here's How to Wear Boat Shoes the Right Way

When it comes to men's fashion, boat shoes are one of the most elusive trends. They're comfortable, casual and fashionable—if worn correctly, of course—but a lot of men (and even women) aren't sure how to wear boat shoes the "right way." Are you supposed to wear socks with boat shoes, or is that a total fashion faux pas—like when men wear socks with sandals? Should they be tight or loose? And can you only wear boat shoes on a boat?
ShoppingPopSugar

Looking For Essential, Affordable Bike Shorts? These Picks From Target Start at $7

This summer, we're all about bike shorts. Not only are they great options for when the temperature heats up and you're engaging in some sweaty workouts, they're also amazing basics. When you're going back out into the world, and are wondering how to put together an outfit, bike shorts are a great athleisure in between look. They're put together, but still functional, and Target has some options we love. The best part is, they start at just $7.
Apparelfashionisers.com

All the Stylish Ways to Wear Summer Dresses

When we think of summer, our mind instantly goes to cute dresses and chic sandals. The sunny season is the best period of the year to fully show off our style and wear dresses for any occasion. If you need some ideas in the meantime, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve searched the internet for the most amazing ways to wear summer dresses and stumbled upon some wonderful looks. Scroll down to discover all the gorgeous dress outfits you can rock with confidence!
Apparelchartattack.com

How to Wear a Straw Fedora: Different Ways to Rock Your Fedora This Holiday Season

Once the Halloween hangover starts to wear off slowly, it is time to focus on the next important task at hand: picking out your holiday outfits. And let’s be honest, unless you have a super discriminating eye, dressing up for a special event can be seemingly stressful. Choose something simple, and you risk looking dull and overly casual, or choose something dressy and spend the entire evening thinking that all the guests are secretly sneering at your crisp bow tie.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Qualidyne Men's Cycling Bike Underwear Shorts $15.19

Amazon has the Qualidyne Men's Cycling Bike Underwear Shorts for a low $15.19. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $16 so you save 5% off with the coupon clip. Designed with 90% Polyester & 10% Spandex, these padded bike shorts are light, soft, elastic and super flexibility, fits better to the skin.
New York City, NYByrdie

30 Chic Ways to Style Short Hair

For the two-plus decades that I sported long hair, I always assumed that length made my mane more versatile. It only took two weeks with a freshly chopped bob to understand that exactly the opposite is true. In addition to having far more styling options than I could have anticipated, the major difference was that it also required so much less effort. Gone were my unwieldy, dry strands, which took such a significant amount of time and effort to tame that I usually just relied on a messy bun or ponytail to get me through the workweek.
Hair Carefashionisers.com

The Chicest Short Haircuts to Refresh Your Look for Summer

The hot season has nearly started, which means short hair is getting more appealing by the minute. If you’re ready to refresh your look and get some weight off your shoulders, now is the perfect time for a big chop. Our Insta feed is full of ideas on this subject, so we decided to pick the most amazing ones. Check out our gallery below for some of the most beautiful short haircuts for summer and rush to the salon to get your new look.
Apparelmelodyinter.com

This Controversial New Legging Trend Is Already Celebrity Approved

Truth be told, leggings in the spring and summer can be tricky. Your black and gray ones have probably been glued to your body for months now, and you’re ready for a change. And while you likely don’t want to give up leggings completely until fall, thick, dark, constricting fabric against your skin doesn’t really scream “fun in the sun.” But trendsetting celeb-favorite activewear brand Alo (i.e., the creators of those moto leggings that are always everywhere) may have just presented a solution.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

30 Perfect Ways To Wear Pink This Summer

The late Karl Lagerfeld once said: “Think pink, but don’t wear it” – a rule he broke frequently during his tenure at Chanel. Numerous shows over the decades have featured fresh pink takes on two Chanel icons: the maison’s iconic bouclé tweed jacket, and the 2.55 flap bag. Elsewhere, at...
Bicyclesbicycling.com

Bike-Buying Tips for Short Riders

Even at 5’6”, I’m not considered that “short,” but the way my body fits into that generally compact frame makes it tough for me to find just about anything in a perfect fit off the shelf—including bikes. My fiancée (5’3”) and I constantly struggle with finding sleeves that don’t drape,...
ApparelWiredpr News

What to wear this summer for a barbecue or outdoor gathering – Wired PR Lifestyle Story

I don’t know about you, but here we follow Camille Styles home dress Modu. It’s as if our muscle memory is locked in the comfort zone, because when we wear it every day we find that we automatically get pants or rests in our pants. When some U.S. states began to reopen, we suddenly felt the need to freshen up our closets and start thinking about what we should wear to a barbecue or outdoor gatherings this summer.
New York City, NYthezoereport.com

Emily Ratajkowski’s Under-$100 Sneakers Will Revolutionize Your Outfits

When you have a productive, errand-filled day in New York City, comfy sneakers are traditionally the ideal shoe choice. Sure, strappy sandals are an enticing way to dress up a casual look, and the house slipper trend can feel surprisingly luxe, but be honest: Do you want to spend the day side-stepping sinister puddles of mysterious liquids (shudder), or do you want to confidently strut around the city in a reliable pair of kicks that’ll help you take care of business? For Emily Ratajkowski, the answer is clear: On June 20, Ratajkowski wore Reebok sneakers while on a stroll in New York City. Not only did her white trainers look as comfy as can be, but they’re also an affordable steal at $70, which makes them an easy add-to-your-checkout cart decision.
ApparelPosted by
People

These Celeb-Loved Levi's Styles Are Majorly Marked Down - Including Hailey Bieber's Jeans for 40% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When everyone from Hailey Bieber to Kourtney Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski swears by the same denim brand, you know it must be good. Levi's jeans are adored by celebs and commoners alike, and this Amazon Prime Day, you can score iconic denim styles at major discounts.