6 Versatile Ways to Wear Your Bike Shorts
Just about two years ago, I remember seeing my first photo of bike shorts as a fashion statement, just as vividly as if it were yesterday. I was innocently scrolling through Instagram, when an article popped up featuring none other than Hailey Bieber, all about the genius new fashion trend the was wearing: a blazer with bike shorts. I was appalled by the mere audacity of someone wearing such a thing, but getting praised for it? I was beside myself.www.designerzcentral.com