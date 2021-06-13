6 Versatile Ways to Wear Your Bike Shorts

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word leggings? Likely you associate the casual, comfy bottoms with go-to home or gym wear, which is definitely not wrong. But in recent years, the fitted, stretchy bottoms have become a serious street style staple as well, and working them into your everyday look without appearing too underdressed is actually very simple. It all depends on what you pair them with, and one important styling trick is grounding the legging outfit with the right shoes. Skip the sneakers this time around, and instead, slip into ankle booties.