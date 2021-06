MACON, Georgia — As the COVID-19 pandemic spread through Central Georgia, the Mercer Football team persevered through uncertain times. "We did curfews," said Head Coach Drew Cronic. "We checked on them and the kids just did a great job of protecting themselves. Obviously it's hard when you're a college student to...you know, to kind of be locked up that way little bit and it wasn't a lot of fun for me either, but the kids did a great job"