Community CARES Partners to host rental assistance application station

Shown is a diagram on the Community Cares Partners website detailing the process of applying for and receiving rental assistance. Photo Provided

An additional opportunity for Cleveland County residents hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to receive rental assistance is available and accessible through an upcoming event.

Community CARES Partners, a public-private partnership that distributes emergency rent assistance to communities across the state, has teamed up with Cleveland County to offer utility and rent aid to residents experiencing financial hardship.

Community CARES Partners and the county will host a rental assistance application station from 5:30 — 8:30 p.m. June 24 at the CCFI Boys and Girls Club.

Applicants must be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, and have a household income at or below 80% of the area median. Electricity, heating, water, trash and internet are considered utilities, according to the organization’s website.

Those 18 years of age and older can apply through the CCP website to determine qualification.

A member of the household must qualify for unemployment, recently have experienced a reduction in household income or have experienced financial loss during the pandemic.

While the state has spent $899,000 helping county residents during the pandemic, this is an opportunity for residents to apply for assistance funds provided directly to the county.

Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said 197 people have already received assistance through the county.

Cleveland and the commissioners’ offices are working alongside Community CARES Partners with Cleveland County District Court Judge Jequita Napoli and the Cleveland County Bar Association as legal aid simultaneously helps landlords navigate the process.

The assistance program is for residents looking for a financial lifeline and needing peace of mind, but Cleveland said they are not the only beneficiary.

“It’s also a win for the landlords, the property owners, because the property owners need to get paid too because they’ve got insurance to pay, they have property taxes to pay and most likely a mortgage,” Cleveland said. “Once this stuff gets paid, it gets a lot of people caught up.”

For those unsure if they qualify, Cleveland said he urges them to fill out the application.

“We have to try to make sure that we maximize and find the people that need it and get it out to the community,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland said future application station events are a possibility, but that will be up to Community CARES Partners to gage community response and assess needs.

“It’s really just trying to find the best place that’s going to maximize exposure, and that is part of our contract that we have with Community Care Partners,” Cleveland said.

Applications are assigned for review on a first-come-first-serve basis. A member of CCP will contact applicants within 30 days of receiving their application.