Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

5 ways to use Johnson & Johnson vaccines before they expire

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcS2O_0aSy1ulX00
© Getty Images

It is an ominous sign of the times that millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine were set to expire in a matter of weeks (until the FDA permitted an extension). One would imagine that in the midst of a pandemic — in which the path to normalcy is heavily dependent on vaccines — that expiring doses would be a never event. But this pandemic has been unique from the very start and the dilemma of expiring doses is another concretization of that fact.

The J&J vaccine is a vaccine that has many advantages including the fact that it does not require extreme cold storage and requires just a single dose for full protection. This is why, since it became the third COVID-19 vaccine available, I often recommend it to my friends. Its attributes allow it to be preferentially used in hard-to-reach populations as well. However, this vaccine has suffered from a slew of negative press that, without context, has diminished the demand for it by the public. Currently, close to 30-fold more doses have been given of non-J&J vaccines than J&J doses.

First, there was widespread misinterpretation of its efficacy that omitted the context that vaccines were not studied head-to-head, and the J&J vaccine was studied at a time when there was more COVID-19 circulating, including troublesome variants. Such confusion was even voiced by the Detroit mayor who initially declined the vaccine for his city saying he wanted the “best” and the J&J vaccine was just “good.” This was followed by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recommending Catholics choose another vaccine because of the use of the fetal cells in the J&J vaccine’s manufacture rendered it “morally compromised.” There has also been concern about the manufacturing capabilities of the Baltimore plant that was contracted to produce it, most of which now have to be discarded (the expiring doses on the U.S. market where not manufactured there but in the Netherlands). Finally, there was the unfortunate 11-day pause triggered by a linkage with an extremely rare blood clotting disorder that doesn’t fundamentally change the risk-benefit ratio of the vaccine.

What all of these events have done is relegate the J&J vaccine to second-tier in the mind of many in the public, especially coupled to the plentiful supply of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Indeed, and as predicted, J&J vaccinations have not really picked up post-pause.

There are five things I think should be done, simultaneously, with J&J doses:

  1. Study shelf-life extension: as has been
  1. , states (in concert with J&J and regulators) should assess the potency of vaccine doses to determine if expiry dates could be modified. This is a process that has costs, can be difficult but is worthwhile and has precedent with other infectious disease products. A 1.5-month extension has already been granted but longer durations should be studies to avoid a repeat in the future.
  1. Allow states to transfer their stocks to other states. There are varying demands for vaccinations in different states and there may be places where J&J demand is sufficient to rotate in more rapidly expiring doses for immediate use.
  1. Door-to-door vaccination: States with expiring doses should literally have vaccinators go door-to-door (like politicians often do) and ask residents if they want a vaccine on the spot until all doses are exhausted or all neighborhoods covered.
  1. Vaccinate at the southern and northern borders: There are many people who live close to the borders of the U.S. and could be candidates for vaccination. Stations for vaccination could be set up at multiple locations where, in a first-come, first-serve basis Mexicans and Canadians could be vaccinated.
  1. Permit states to transfer stocks to other countries: As global demand for the vaccine, even in North America, is high the expiring doses could be transferred to other countries. However, it is not currently possible for states to donate their vaccine stocks to another country. This policy should be immediately reversed (of note Canada’s hold on J&J has to do with Baltimore-manufactured doses, not Netherlands-manufactured expiring doses.)

The J&J vaccine is a safe and efficacious vaccine that is a key tool in ending this pandemic globally. It has already been a victim of vaccine hesitancy and misunderstanding. The extended month and a half expiry date has given it a temporary reprieve but it is far too valuable to now become a victim of bureaucracy and find its final destination be a landfill instead of a person’s arm.

Amesh Adalja, M.D., is an infectious disease physician and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Follow him on Twitter: @AmeshAA.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Non J J#Catholics#Pfizer Biontech Vaccines#Mexicans#Canadians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Oregon Stateoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, June 21

Friday, OHA reported that 13,063 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,124 doses were administered on June 17 and 6,934 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on June 17. The seven-day running average is now 14,716 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,422,839 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,696,938 first and second doses of Moderna and 160,990 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,344,714 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,086,483 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 51,616. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Vaccine Donations Aren’t Enough

Developing countries now account for more of the COVID-19s daily global death toll, at 85 percent and climbing, than high-income countries. Thanks to high vaccination rates, deaths in these rich countries have fallen from 59 to 15 percent of the global share, an all-time low, according to the Brookings Institution. The signs of this switch are jarring. Vaccinated Americans are reading up on how to make the most of a summer vacation in Europe, while unvaccinated Indians are searching for tips on how to stay alive.
PharmaceuticalsLas Vegas Sun

High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — When Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in late February, ​it was seen as a breakthrough for reaching vulnerable and isolated Americans, a crucial alternative to vaccines that require two shots weeks apart and fussier storage. It was soon popular on college campuses, in door-to-door campaigns and with harder-to-reach communities that often struggle with access to health care.
Pharmaceuticalskunr.org

Vaccinated With No Proof: What About Vaccine Trial Participants?

Businesses, schools and airlines are grappling with whether they should require proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, but what if you’ve been vaccinated and have no proof?. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck spoke with KUNR’s Morning Edition host Noah Glick about her experience in a vaccine trial. Noah...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Americans Shun Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was supposed to be a COVID game-changer. Instead it turned out the “one-and-done” jab didn't have any game. The New York Times reports that only 4 percent of all coronavirus doses given have been the J&J variety—which was plagued by delays and then linked to a small number of blood-clot incidents. Millions of doses will likely expire before states can find anyone to take them—and J&J is now concentrating on the global market. “It’s just not what I think anybody would have hoped it would be when it came out,” Dave Baden of the Oregon Health Authority told the Times.
Public Healthgruntstuff.com

J&J COVID vaccine could be available again as soon as this weekend

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon be available again as early as this weekend with a brand new warning concerning the uncommon probability of incurring a blood clot, it was revealed Thursday. Federal well being authorities are unlikely to name for any form of age restrictions on the vaccine...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says If You Notice This Delayed Vaccine Side Effect, Report It

Anyone 12 years or older can now get vaccinated against COVID in the U.S. Following a successful run in adults and promising results from clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the emergency-use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine to kids between 12 and 15 on May 10. But while the vast majority of these vaccinations have gone on without a hitch, there have been some rare but serious complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identified two forms of heart inflammation occurring in young adults after vaccination: myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which is inflammation of the outer lining of the heart. Now that the agency has found more than 300 cases of heart inflammation, it's warning people to be on the lookout for signs of this delayed vaccine side effect.
Pharmaceuticals985theriver.com

S.Korea to mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccine doses for 760,000 people

SEOUL (Reuters) – Some 760,000 South Koreans who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc’s COVID-19 vaccine will be offered Pfizer Inc’s vaccine as a second shot due to shipment delays by global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX, the government said. Several countries, including Canada and Spain, have already approved...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Fox News

FDA authorizes third Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch from troubled Baltimore plant

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that it had authorized an additional batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that had been produced from a troubled Baltimore facility. The news, posted in a press release on FDA’s website, comes days after the agency had authorized two batches from the Emergent BioSolutions plant but found "several other batches" not suitable for use.
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

HCMC providing Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday

Henry County Medical Center will be providing Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday in its private dining room. Those wanting the one-shot vaccination are encouraged to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be available while supplies last, according to a press release from HCMC. People can schedule...
Industrybiospace.com

CureVac Out of the COVID Race? Vaccine Only 47% Effective

CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV has shown to be only 47% effective against COVID-19 disease of any severity, according to an interim analysis of the international pivotal Phase IIb/III HERALD study. The new findings likely throw a wrench in the company's plans to deliver millions of much-needed vaccine doses to the European Union soon.