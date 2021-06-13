Stopping oil canning with saddles

Roger Bolliger got his start in racing in 1991. Since then he has honed his driving skills behind the wheel of a car that can only be described as epic. This story really begins all the way back in 1970 with a racing legend by the name of Jerry Titus. Known as “Mr. Trans Am,” Titus was famous for his accolades behind the wheel of a 1968 Firebird, however, shortly before his tragic death after his car careened into a bridge abutment, he had built a 1970 Trans Am. With a custom made wide body and visible side pipes, that Trans Am wore a White and Blue finish with the number-8 livery. This incredible car obviously made such an impression, that Bolliger styled his 1970 Trans Am in the same fashion.