Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Stopping oil canning with saddles

By AllNatureGirl
paddling.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a 12ft Old Town Sorrento w/skiff that a transport using saddles on my 2016 Chevy Trax. I have occasions when I have to leave the boat on top the car for a day or two. I have noticed I’m getting oil canning where the saddle sits supporting the boat on just one spot where I tighten the strap.

forums.paddling.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canning#Chevy#Nrs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Boats & Watercraftspaddling.com

Old Town Polylink Oil Canning

Hi all, just purchased an older Old Town Discovery 174. There’s a large “oil canning” warp on the bottom near the middle of the canoe. Aside from wedging a cooler under here when using the canoe as a temporary solution, is there a way to permanently un-warp the Old Town Polylink 3 material? TIA!
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is When The Ford Maverick Will Start Production

The Ford Maverick is off to a flying start. Just one week after its debut, Ford has already received 36,000 reservations for the compact pickup truck, showing that America has a strong appetite for a small truck that slots below the Ranger. Customer deliveries are scheduled to start this fall,...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Caught Undergoing Off-Road Testing

The upcoming 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss was just caught undergoing some off-road testing, giving us an early look at the dirt-duty pickup truck. As we can see in these new spy photos, there are actually two 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss prototypes undergoing off-road testing here. The all-new GMC Hummer EV pickup is also seen testing alongside the internal-combustion Chevy pickups.
Carsrenewanews.com

Green Deals: Stop buying oil + gas with a RYOBI 40V electric mower at $249, more

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 40V Brushless 17-inch Walk-behind Mower for $249 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of paying for gas and oil to mow the yard, remedy it by replacing your old mower with this brand-new electric model.Brought to you by: EV Driven.
RetailLeader-Telegram

Saddle restorer, repairer shares industry knowledge

Saddle restorer and repairer Jamie Lynch of Oregon has seen too many economically priced saddles turn out to be “buyer’s regret.” Despite innovations in saddle construction, the equine industry has been inundated with poorly made tack purchased new by uninformed shoppers. Lynch recently shared his 30 years of knowledge in...
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Incorrect Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Trailering Labels

General Motors has started a customer satisfaction program to address an issue related to the trailering information label on certain 2020 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected trucks had the incorrect trailering information labels installed at the assembly plant. The hazards: These trailering...
Animalsprobrewer.com

Wild Goose Canning WGC600

Wild Goose Canning WGC600 ( $140,000 ) Looking to sell our WGC 8 head filler (2 independent 4 head fillers). This has been in service for us for almost 5 years and has been extremely reliable since it was put into use. This canning line will run carbonated product around 85 CPM (12oz). We have very recently decommissioned the Wild Goose to make way for a faster canning line. The canning line is available for immediate shipment.
Collinsville, ILauffenberg.com

New Cars for Sale near Collinsville, IL

2021 Kia Forte Gravity Gray LXS 29/40 City/Highway MPG We do things different at Auffenberg. Every vehicle is priced to sell and the price you’ll pa ... [ more ]. 2021 Kia Forte Deep Sea Blue LXS 29/40 City/Highway MPG We do things different at Auffenberg. Every vehicle is priced to sell and the price you’ll p ... [ more ]
Buying CarsHot Rod

Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Riding In A 700-Horsepower Trans Am With Roger Bolliger Behind The Wheel

Roger Bolliger got his start in racing in 1991. Since then he has honed his driving skills behind the wheel of a car that can only be described as epic. This story really begins all the way back in 1970 with a racing legend by the name of Jerry Titus. Known as “Mr. Trans Am,” Titus was famous for his accolades behind the wheel of a 1968 Firebird, however, shortly before his tragic death after his car careened into a bridge abutment, he had built a 1970 Trans Am. With a custom made wide body and visible side pipes, that Trans Am wore a White and Blue finish with the number-8 livery. This incredible car obviously made such an impression, that Bolliger styled his 1970 Trans Am in the same fashion.
CarsPosted by
Dallas Weekly

AboutThatCar.com: 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

DETROIT – More is the operative word when it comes to the 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD. There is more performance in a mild sort of way. The crossover was equipped with the automaker’s new 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that made 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. It was mated...
Buying Carsbalisevolkswagenri.com

Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium With Navigation & AWD

Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium. Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6. Recent Arrival! Certified. AWD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/Dual USB Inputs, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Traction control, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 19 Victoria Falls Alloy.21/27 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* For CPO Vehicles purchased on or after January 5, 2021: MY17 and older vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY18 and MY19 vehicles are eligible for a 1 year, 12,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty. MY2020+ vehicles are eligible for a 2 year, 24,000 mile whichever occurs first, limited warranty.* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 100+ Point InspectionAwards:* 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000Call Balise Volkswagen TODAY at 401-822-4400 to schedule a test drive or drop by Mon-Fri 9-7, Saturday 9-6.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Subaru WRX Ranks as Car Model with Most Speeding Tickets

More than 20% of Subaru WRX owners had a prior speeding violation as compared with the 10.5% national average — making Subaru WRX the car model with the most speeding tickets, according to a recent analysis from Insurify. Reckless driving and speeding spiked during COVID-19. With open roads, drivers may...
Buying Carsauffenberg.com

Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S FWD 4D Sedan

ONLY AT THE ECONO CORNER AT THE ST CLAIR AUTO MALL IN OFALLON, IL. LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN CARFAX, Altima 2.5 S, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Black, Black. 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 23/32 City/Highway MPG. At Auffenberg Econo Superstore all cars are $9,995or less and...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 02qz/mag Gray Metallic/ Mid Blk Metallic Toyota RAV4

Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Cross-Traffic Alert, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System. FUEL EFFICIENT 38 MPG Hwy/41 MPG City! Hybrid XSE trim SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

GMC Acadia Discount Takes $5,350 Off Price In June 2021

During June 2021, a new GMC Acadia discount offers customers a cashback rebate of $5,350 on select 2021 models. Comparatively, there does not appear to be any manufacturer rebates for remaining in-stock 2020 Acadia models. That said, we should highlight the fact that the headlining 2021 Acadia offers is exclusive...