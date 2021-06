Sourced from the Chehalem Mountain Vineyard, this was fermented via the black Chardonnay (intentional oxidation) method and aged 23 months in a one-year-old puncheon. The puncheon aging seems to have smoothed over and softened the mouthfeel. It's a generous wine with ample peach and melon fruit, leaning into papaya. The acidity is sufficient but not intrusive, and with its lush, palate-coating appeal it seems like a good candidate for drinking over the next three to five years. Paul Gregutt.