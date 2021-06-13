Cancel
Binghamton, NY

Baysox Blow 6-Run Lead, But Bounce Back to Defeat Binghamton

By Bowie Baysox Staff
 8 days ago
The Baysox bounced back after losing a six-run lead to defeat Binghamton 8-7 on Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium. With DL Hall on the hill, Bowie grabbed the early lead. On top 2-0 early, Robert Neustrom hit a two-run home run to right field. That was followed by Doran Turchin’s first Double-A home run as the pair went back-to-back to lift Bowie to a 5-0 lead. Turchin would later do it again, with a solo shot to left field to lead off the fourth inning to put Bowie up 7-1.

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

