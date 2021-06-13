Baysox Blow 6-Run Lead, But Bounce Back to Defeat Binghamton

The Baysox relied on the long ball tonight as two solo shots led them to a 4-3 win over the Akron Rubberducks on Thursday night. After the Ducks took the lead in the second with two runs, Doran Turchin went deep to right center in the fourth to open the scoring for Bowie. It was his fifth homer in his last five games. In the sixth, Johnny Rizer also hit a solo shot to right center to tie the game 2-2.