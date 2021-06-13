Can You Go Swimming with a Colostomy?

If you’re looking for a short answer, then yes, you can go swimming with a colostomy. However, I wouldn’t go jumping in the pool just yet if I were you. It’s normal to be apprehensive of getting your ostomy in water or experiencing a leak in the pool. You’re new to this, cut yourself some slack. Surgeons advise that once your incisions have healed, you can do just about anything. Are you thinking about getting back into the pool? You will certainly love colostomy swim wraps. Keep reading to find out more about how you can confidently go swimming with your colostomy.