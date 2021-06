If the Chicago Bulls want to win the offseason, they can do so with this one trade and one free agency signing. The Chicago Bulls have not made the NBA Playoffs since 2017, and unfortunately for them, the streak continued this season. Even though the Bulls did make a the huge trade deadline move to acquire center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, they finished 31-41 on the season and missed out on qualifying or the Eastern Conference play-in tournament by two games.