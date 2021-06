Orange Glou got its start in 2019 as the world's first and only orange wine club and the brand recently opened the doors to a first-of-its-kind wine shop in NYC that's entirely devoted to orange wine. Within the store, guests will find a curated selection of the best orange wines from around the world. As Orange Glou sommelier and founder Doreen Winkler told Food & Wine, "For years I've seen and personally fueled the growth of consumer interest in orange wines. To match this growing demand, more and more producers have been getting into the orange wine game, creating more variety and helping to expand the reach of this style of wine."