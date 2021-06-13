Mansory Modifies Porsche Taycan And It Doesn't Look Terrible

While that nervous learner driver trundling along at 20 mph tends to grip onto the steering wheel firmly with both hands, badass action movie stars like Vin Diesel know that the only way to look cool while driving is to have one hand on the shift lever and the other high up on the steering wheel at the 12 o'clock position. This isn't possible in some new Teslas like the Model S with their yoke steering wheel designs which are rectangular in shape and lack a top rounded section like, well, every other steering wheel in any other street-legal production car. It turns out that the yoke wheel is as awkward in practice as we imagined.