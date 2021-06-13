Mansory Modifies Porsche Taycan And It Doesn't Look Terrible
Mansory is one of the world's most prominent tuners of luxury cars, but its efforts haven't always been the most cohesive or attractive. The German firm has been able to turn the Mercedes G-Class into a tasteless mess, has made the Bentley Bentayga into a hideous beast, and has even managed to make a Ferrari F8 Tributo look like an eight-year old's Hot Wheels toy. So when we heard that the tuning company was turning its attention to the spectacular Porsche Taycan, we grumbled in misery. In a rare twist, however, Mansory hasn't gone too over the top on this one, and we kinda like the work carried out here.carbuzz.com