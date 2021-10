Arsenal takes on Crystal Palace Monday as the two teams take the pitch in the day’s only English Premier League match as the rest of European football prepares for Champions League play this week. Arsenal is in the midst of a four-match unbeaten streak in EPL play, going 3-1-0 during that stretch. The Gunners still sit back in 13th place as of Monday, but could jump all the way up to ninth with a win. On the other side, Crystal Palace is also stuck in the midfield, sitting in 14th place with a record of 1-4-2. They’re coming off consecutive draws against Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

