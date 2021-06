This is a blend of 65% Sangiovese, 31% Merlot and 4% Syrah. And it hits the mark with a smooth, sophisticated palate that blends fruit from the Rogue Valley (69%) and Umpqua Valley (31%), aged two years in 40% new French oak. Flavors of sweet tomato, dried Italian herbs and a suggestion of tanned leather combine to present an Italian-style Oregon wine. This is a vintage that is especially ageworthy, and despite the fact that this is already five years old it remains a bit stiff. Give it aeration before drinking. Paul Gregutt.