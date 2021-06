Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is probably a little relieved the G7 Summit came when it did. Before departing for the UK at the end of last week, Suga had been subjected to three days of intense scrutiny in the Diet, Japan’s parliament, over the Tokyo Olympics and the country’s slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. When an opposition lawmaker pointed out that Suga was being singled out for criticism over the Olympics instead of Tokyo’s governor, the prime minister replied, I’m very glad you said what I want to say. […] I am not trying to run away from [responsibilities], but...