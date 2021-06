It’s the opening game of a short interleague set on the diamond between a pair of teams in different situations in the Steel City. The Chicago White Sox are on the road as they make the trip to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a two-game set Tuesday night. Chicago was swept in a four-game series on the road by Houston as they were drubbed 8-2 Sunday afternoon in the series finale. Pittsburgh missed a chance at a sweep at home against the Indians as they were defeated 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the finale of their three-game set. The White Sox took three of the four meetings last season though they split two matchups in Pittsburgh in the most recent series September 8-9, 2020.