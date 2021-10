Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is destined to play for England Guehi became one of Vieira’s first signings at Selhurst Park when he made an £18million move from Chelsea in July.The Ivory Coast-born England Under-21 centre-back has played every minute for Palace this season and Vieira expects Guehi to become a senior international.“He really wants to fulfil his potential and his work ethic and concentration is really good,” Palace manager Vieira said ahead of Monday’s return to former club Arsenal.“This is why I believe he has the attributes to be one day an international player.“As a manager...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO