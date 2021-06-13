CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs star Son sends message to Eriksen after South Korea goal

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleHeung-min Son sent a message of support to his former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring for South Korea last night. Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen is now recovering after...

