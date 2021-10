Mohamed Salah has said he would love to finish his career with Liverpool but his future is “not in my hands”. The Egypt international has entered the final two years of his Liverpool contract and, despite the club extending the Anfield careers of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent months, no agreement has been reached so far on a new deal for their leading goalscorer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO