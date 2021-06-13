Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Has Been Played by Over 7.5 Million Players
The critical reception and commercial success of crossover turn-based tactics title Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was something no one could have predicted prior to its release, owing to the overwhelmingly negative responses it was getting when it was leaked prior to its official announcement back in 2017. It turned out to be an excellent game though, and has been racking up the plaudits ever since its launch. Now, Ubisoft has provided an update on its enduring success.gamingbolt.com