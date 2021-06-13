Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Has Been Played by Over 7.5 Million Players

When Fortnite blew the doors open for cross-play between different platforms a few years back, it quickly became one of the highest-requested features in just about any online game with a presence across multiple systems. No longer were game communities willing to sit quietly while being unable to play with their friends who happened to prefer a different platform. Since then, it’s become a more widespread feature, with games like Rocket League, Minecraft, and the recent Knockout City all supporting the ability to play with friends on different devices. After being out for half a decade, it’s finally Overwatch’s turn to join that honorable list of titles that are doing the right thing for their player base!