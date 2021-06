Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The first human who decided to open an oyster shell in order to get to the meat inside was probably watching birds crack them on a rocky shore. It's not as easy for us as it is for the birds-that determined person must have struggled for a long time before they were finally able to open the shell. Or maybe they realized while sitting by a blazing fire one evening that they could let the heat do all the work for them; when left over an open flame, the bivalve's shells popped open quickly, revealing the juicy, cooked meat inside. If you've never considered putting oysters or clams on the grill, you don't know what a pleasure lies in store for you. Not only is it the simplest way to open their shells, but grilling also seems to intensify their creamy texture and add a hint of mineral flavor.